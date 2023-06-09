UrduPoint.com

PPP Candidate Wins AJK By-poll Against PMLN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

Muzaffarabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Zia Ul Qamar has won Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by-election LA-15 Bagh II by securing 22035 votes against Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Raja Mushtaq Mehnas.

Mushtaq grabbed 16271 votes LA 15 Bagh II seat went vacant due to the disqualification of former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan.

According to unofficial results, PTI candidate remains third by securing 4700 votes.

Polling in the election remained continued without any interval from 8 am to 5 pm and was overall peaceful except few minor incidents, an official said adding one person was reported injured during a quarrel between two groups outside the polling station.

