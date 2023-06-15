PPP Candidates elected as Mayor, Deputy Mayor of LMC

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The final phase of local government elections-2023 for the slots of mayor, Deputy Mayor of the Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) and chairman and vice chairman of the District Council Larkana was peacefully held under elaborate security arrangements at two different venues here on Thursday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) backed candidates swept the polls for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) and Chairman and Vice Chairman of District Council Larkana defeating their rivals belonging to the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The polling for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Larkana Municipal Corpo�ration (LMC) was held in Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall, Jinnah Bagh Larkana under the supervision of District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiya Sial.

The LMC has 32 members and out of 32 members, 29 members of them cast their votes.

In the polling Anwar Ali Lohar for Mayor and Muhammad Amin Shaikh Deputy Mayor LMC nominated by Pakistan Peoples Party won by getting 29 votes. 3 members belonging to GDA Abdul Hafeez Samtio and deputy mayor candidate Syed Imran Ali Shah, did not participate in the voting process.

On the other hand, the chairman and vice chairman of the district Council Larkana elections were held under the supervision of Returning Officer/Chief Monitoring Officer education Larkana Ms. Surath Mazhar Abro in District Council Hall Larkana in which Pakistan People's Party nominated Chairman District Council Larkana Ejaz Ahmed Laghari and Vice Chairman Asadullah Bhutto won by getting 57 votes.

In the contest, GDA backed candidate Ameer Bakhsh Bhayo and vice chairman Khudabakhsh Tunio got 8 votes.

After the voting, the members of Pakistan People's Party congratulated the newly elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairman and Vice Chairman of the District Council by garlanding them with flowers and dancing with drums and shouting slogans in favour of the top leadership of the party.

On the other hand, on the occasion of the elections, a large number of policemen were deployed outside the hall while making very strict security arrangements so that no untoward incident could take place.