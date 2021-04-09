Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said the Pakistan Peoples Party could not be blamed for breaking up of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said the Pakistan Peoples Party could not be blamed for breaking up of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

All the allegations in that regard were baseless as the PPP was behind the PDM's formation, he said, adding everything would be clear after the meeting of the PARTY'S Central Executive Committee on Sunday.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Nawabshah, he said the COVID-19 situation was worsening, which could only be controlled by strict implementation of the standard operating procedures.

Earlier, addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said the Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls was constructed during the PPP's last government, which would play an important role in educating the girls of the area, who would not only serve in Pakistan Army but also in other filed.

On the occasion, the girls cadets presented a guard of honour.

Air Vice Martial Ghulam Abbas Ghuman, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Principal Girls Cader College Brig [r] Muhammad Amin, MNA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MPA Haji Ali Hasan Zardari, Tariq Masood Arain, Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio and parents of cadets were present on the occasion.