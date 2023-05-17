PPP capable to steer country out of crisis: Minister of State for Water Resources, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Provincial president, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister of State for Water Resources, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that the party is fully capable to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that PPP never got government, but always got responsibility. He said that it is the legacy of their party to bring the country out of difficult situations.

He said that PPP chairman, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strengthened the foreign policy of Pakistan and brought the country out of diplomatic isolation.

He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the youth is worried, there are no jobs. He said that they are against anyone, but do not support illegal work.

He said that they are asking a simple question from PTI to show their performance of the period of last over nine years. He said that people are asking how many houses have been constructed during the period.

Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha asked the leadership of PTI to present themselves for accountability in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), billion Tree Tsunami and Malam Jabba scams. He also accused the PTI leadership of pleasing enemies by staging violent protests and burning of public and private properties.

He said that peaceful protest is the right of every political activist, but no one could be allowed to riot all over the country under the guise of this right.

The provincial president PPP demanded of the law-enforcement agencies to take action against all those behind arson and damages to public and private properties.

He said that the leadership of various political parties had also been arrested in Pakistan at different times, but there has never been such a violent protest like PTI, which is being shown as celebration by the enemy states.

