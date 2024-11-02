PPP Carried Out Laudable Projects In Sindh: Abdul Jabbar Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM
The special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has said that services rendered by Pakistan People’s Party for the masses are laudable and Sindh was at the forefront in Health, Roads, Infrastructure and other fields
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has said that services rendered by Pakistan People’s Party for the masses are laudable and Sindh was at the forefront in Health, Roads, Infrastructure and other fields. In a statement on Saturday former MPA said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has carried out development works in a short span of time.
He said that basic facilities were being provided to people by establishing different hospitals in other districts including NICVD, up gradation of hospitals established earlier, Hepatitis control programme. Malaria and TB control programme and various vertical programmes.
Similarly basic facilities were being provided in the education sector in backward areas of Sindh including establishment of new Schools, Colleges and Universities.
Jabbar said that despite limited resources, a wide network of roads had been spread across the province while repairing of roads was also continued aiming to provide maximum relief to people of Sindh.
He said that History of PPP was a reflection of serving people without any discrimination, that is the reason people always believe that Pakistan People’s Party was the only party which could resolve issues of people.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court
Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections
Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists
Over 2.1 million children vaccinated
RugbyU: French Top 14 results
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cab ..
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner2 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court2 minutes ago
-
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO6 minutes ago
-
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan6 minutes ago
-
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections6 minutes ago
-
Over 2.1 million children vaccinated2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of KhUJ2 minutes ago
-
7 died in Buner road mishap : police2 minutes ago
-
DC for joint efforts to ensure dirt-free environment2 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws arrested; weapons & drugs recovered2 minutes ago
-
Fake price control magistrate arrested2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 outlaws in DIKhan2 minutes ago