PPP Carried Out Laudable Projects In Sindh: Abdul Jabbar Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has said that services rendered by Pakistan People’s Party for the masses are laudable and Sindh was at the forefront in Health, Roads, Infrastructure and other fields. In a statement on Saturday former MPA said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has carried out development works in a short span of time.

He said that basic facilities were being provided to people by establishing different hospitals in other districts including NICVD, up gradation of hospitals established earlier, Hepatitis control programme. Malaria and TB control programme and various vertical programmes.

Similarly basic facilities were being provided in the education sector in backward areas of Sindh including establishment of new Schools, Colleges and Universities.

Jabbar said that despite limited resources, a wide network of roads had been spread across the province while repairing of roads was also continued aiming to provide maximum relief to people of Sindh.

He said that History of PPP was a reflection of serving people without any discrimination, that is the reason people always believe that Pakistan People’s Party was the only party which could resolve issues of people.

