ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Monday said Pakistan People's Party was continuing the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to uphold the supremacy of democracy for which she sacrificed her life.

In a video message, Shazia Marri said that December 27, 2022, marks the 15th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

"On this day we visit the tomb of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to pay homage to the lady who fought a lot for democracy, human rights and economic rights of people in Pakistan," she said.

Shazia Marri said that on December 27, 2007, Benazir Bhutto made a great sacrifice for the sake of the nation while fighting terrorism in the country.

Many workers of the Pakistan People's Party were also martyred on the same day, but even today, Pakistan People's Party is committed to the mission of its martyred leader, she added.

The Minister said the Benazir Income Support Program is associated with the name of Benazir Bhutto, a program that she herself had dreamed of.

She wanted poor families to be given some kind of help so that they could lead a dignified life in this society. This program, which provides income support to 8.5 million poor families, was started by former President Asif Ali Zardari after her martyrdom, she said.

Shazia Marri said, "We pay our respect and tributes to the martyr Benazir Bhutto and we remind ourselves and the people of Pakistan that the mission of Bibi Shaheed is still not accomplished- the mission through which Pakistan will touch the heights of development".

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is carrying forward the mission of making Pakistan economically and socially strong.

Let us make this determination that we have to make Pakistan a developed and progressive country, she said.