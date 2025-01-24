PPP CEC Adopts Resolution On Key National Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday passed a wide-ranging resolution addressing critical national concerns.
The CEC praised the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for organizing an All Parties Conference (APC) and urged both provincial and Federal governments to implement its proposals.
Expressing concern over the tense situation in Kurram, the PPP demanded immediate restoration of peace and the reopening of routes for relief goods.
Highlighting governance issues, the resolution called for prompt local government elections in Punjab and Islamabad, as previously agreed upon with the government.
The CEC also demanded a Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting to address the controversial canal construction, which has been delayed for 11 months.
The resolution condemned anti-worker policies in institutions such as PWD, Karachi Dock Labor board, Utility Stores, PASCO, GENCO, and NFC, and demanded urgent assistance for farmers facing hardships due to the government’s agricultural policies and demanded assistance for farmers.
The PPP also urged the federal government to release funds for rehabilitating flood-affected communities in Balochistan.
On international issues, the resolution strongly condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination under UN resolutions.
The CEC further emphasized addressing the demands of Gilgit-Baltistan’s people regarding ownership rights and self-governance.
