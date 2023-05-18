UrduPoint.com

PPP' CEC To Meet On Friday

Published May 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has convened a meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the party on May 19 (Friday).

The country's current political situation and the way forward would be under discussion, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting of the National Security Committee will also be discussed.

The CEC meeting would meet at 3:00 PM at Bilawal House Karachi.

