PPP Celebrates 57th Foundation Day With Festive Cake Cutting Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) On the occasion of the 57th foundation day of Pakistan People's Party in Larkana, a ceremony and rally was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium on Saturday.
In the ceremony, People's Party Larkana District President MNA Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, Chairman People's Party Political Secretary to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Jameel Ahmed Soomro, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, MPA Adil Altaf Unar, and Chairman District Council Ijaz Ahmed Leghari others leaders expressed their views that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto founded the party.
The speakers expressed that PPP is a democratic political party which has supported the people and gave the first constitution to the country. They said that the party leadership sacrificed his life fulfilled the promises made to the people.
They said Bhutto faced many difficulties for democracy and sacrificed his life for to get rid of of dictatorship and terrorism.
