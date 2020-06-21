PPP celebrates 67 birth anniversary of Benazir Shaheed with simplicity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party celebrated the 67th birth anniversary of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed here on Sunday with simplicity across the country.

No political gathering were organized on the direction of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The decision about not holding any political gathering was taken due to coronavirus pandemic.

Several PPP Punjab leaders, including Qamar Zaman Kaira, general secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, other partyleaders and workers cut cake of the birthday of BB Shaheed at theirhomes to pay tribute to the leader.