UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Celebrates 67 Birth Anniversary Of Benazir Shaheed With Simplicity

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 03:30 PM

PPP celebrates 67 birth anniversary of Benazir Shaheed with simplicity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party celebrated the 67th birth anniversary of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed here on Sunday with simplicity across the country.

No political gathering were organized on the direction of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The decision about not holding any political gathering was taken due to coronavirus pandemic.

Several PPP Punjab leaders, including Qamar Zaman Kaira, general secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, other partyleaders and workers cut cake of the birthday of BB Shaheed at theirhomes to pay tribute to the leader.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

17 minutes ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

2 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

3 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

5 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.