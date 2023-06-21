UrduPoint.com

PPP Celebrates 70th Birth Anniversary Of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 11:45 PM

The 70th birth anniversary of the former prime minister, slain chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was celebrated on Wednesday

Ceremonies have been held in various parts of the Larkana division where cakes were cut to mark the day.

On the occasion, collective prayers were also held for the departed soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and others.

The divisional and district leaders and workers went to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto Ali Bhutto and o placed wreaths and offered Fateha on the graves of assassinated Chairperson of PPP Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto the Founder Chairman of PPPP and others.

A ceremony was held at the District Council Larkana where the Vice Chairman District Council Larkana Assadullah Bhutto and PPP leaders including Azhar Ali Bhutto and others cut the cake of the 70th birthday of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and paid tribute to her.

Meanwhile, PPP Larkana city and Taluka arranged a ceremony to cut the 70th birth anniversary cake of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at its office on Bhahar Shah Road Larkana, which was attended by PPP City President Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Chairman Town Municipal Committee Dari Larkana Shah Rukh Siyal and others.

