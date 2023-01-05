UrduPoint.com

PPP Celebrates 95th Birth Anniversary Of Its Founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 05, 2023 | 02:18 PM

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

The Chairman says Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the person who brought politics out of the palaces to the people of the country and made them the source of power.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) The Pakistan Peoples’ Party is celebrating the 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and its founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the person who brought politics out of the palaces to the people of the country and made them the source of power.

In his message on the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf paid glowing tributes to the services rendered by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the country saying these will be written in golden words.

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto sacrificed his life against dictatorship and for the promotion of democracy in the country.

The Speaker said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made the country's defense impregnable by laying the foundation of nuclear program. He said the former Prime Minister also gave the constitution of 1973.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Pakistan People's Party is committed to the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

