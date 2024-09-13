LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab leadership extended heartfelt congratulations to PPP candidate Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed over his impressive win in the National Assembly constituency NA-171.

In a joint statement, issued here on Friday, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, President of PPP Central Punjab, praised the voters for supporting a progressive and enlightened vision, stating that the people of NA-171 rejected negative propaganda and ensured the victory of 'arrow', the PPP’s election symbol.

PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said the victory would further solidify party's presence in south Punjab, emphasising that the people of the region had defeated divisive elements. Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema added that the people of Rahim Yar Khan placed their trust in the PPP, affirming the party’s continued struggle for a stable, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan.