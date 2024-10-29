PPP Celebrates Passage Of 26th Amendment In Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 01:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Hyderabad organized a function in district council Hyderabad on approval of 26th constitutional amendment draft.
According to details Pakistan People’s Party celebrated functions in divisional head quarters of Sindh. In this connection local leaders of Pakistan People Party participated in function arranged at district council Hyderabad including PPP Information secretary aajiz Dhamrah, President PPP Hyderabad division Ali Nawaz Shah, President PPP Hyderabad district Sahr Qureshi, General secretary PPP Hyderabad Ali Muhammad Sahito, Dr.
Mohan Laal. Waseem Rajput and other office bearers.
On the occasion Party leaders said that this amendment had been enacted for the people of Pakistan and it was a success for the entire nation.
They felicitated elected parliament for approving 26th constitutional amendment and congratulated Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who played a pivotal role for approving constitutional amendment.
Recent Stories
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP, DC Hyderabad Inaugurates anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Rains, gusty winds likely: PMD42 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests drug peddlers, illegal arms dealers43 minutes ago
-
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra1 hour ago
-
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan1 hour ago
-
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year2 hours ago
-
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control2 hours ago
-
Death sentence awarded to four cops2 hours ago
-
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance2 hours ago
-
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad2 hours ago
-
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched2 hours ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme2 hours ago