PPP celebrates passage of 26th amendment in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Hyderabad organized a function in district council Hyderabad on approval of 26th constitutional amendment draft.

According to details Pakistan People’s Party celebrated functions in divisional head quarters of Sindh. In this connection local leaders of Pakistan People Party participated in function arranged at district council Hyderabad including PPP Information secretary aajiz Dhamrah, President PPP Hyderabad division Ali Nawaz Shah, President PPP Hyderabad district Sahr Qureshi, General secretary PPP Hyderabad Ali Muhammad Sahito, Dr.

Mohan Laal. Waseem Rajput and other office bearers.

On the occasion Party leaders said that this amendment had been enacted for the people of Pakistan and it was a success for the entire nation.

They felicitated elected parliament for approving 26th constitutional amendment and congratulated Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who played a pivotal role for approving constitutional amendment.