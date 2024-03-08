Open Menu

PPP Celebrates Women's Day, Honors Benazir Bhutto's Legacy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood, President of Pakistan People's Party South Punjab, lauded the pivotal role of women in society, paying tribute to the legacies of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood, President of Pakistan People's Party South Punjab, lauded the pivotal role of women in society, paying tribute to the legacies of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In a statement, on Friday, marking International Women's Day, Mahmood highlighted the PPP's commitment, led by Shaheed BB, to empower women and create a secure environment for them. He underscored Shaheed BB's initiatives, such as appointing female judges, establishing the First Women Bank, and promoting women's participation in various sectors.

Mahmood affirmed the PPP's dedication to realizing Shaheed BB's vision of a Pakistan where women have equal rights and actively contribute to societal development. He also praised the resilience of PPP women activists and emphasized the importance of respecting women in fostering a civilized society. Additionally, Mahmood commended Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for continuing Shaheed BB's legacy and striving to fulfill her dream of a progressive society.

