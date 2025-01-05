PPP celebrates ZAB anniversary

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab commemorated the 97th birth anniversary of its founder, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (late) , with a cake-cutting ceremony at the People's Secretariat here on Sunday.

Party leaders paid glowing tributes to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his invaluable contributions to the nation.

In their speeches, they vowed to uphold his ideology, emphasizing its relevance in empowering workers and the labor class.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leaders Mian Ayub, Asif Hashmi, Sohail Malik, and others highlighted Bhutto's dedication to democracy, social justice, and the rights of the underprivileged. They reaffirmed their commitment to following his vision to ensure a more equitable and prosperous society.

The event concluded with a pledge to continue Bhutto's mission of empowering the people and strengthening democracy in Pakistan.

