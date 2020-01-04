The 92nd birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be celebrated on Sunday in Larkana, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, Naudero and other parts of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The 92nd birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be celebrated on Sunday in Larkana, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, Naudero and other parts of the country.

The programmes of 92nd birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will start with the recitation of Holy Quran at his grave in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, on Sunday morning.

Floral wreaths will be laid at the grave of founding chairman of PPP and special prayers will be held for the departed soul.

Various wings of the PPP will hold functions across the country to mark the day.

The leaders and workers of PPP from Larkana and Sukkur divisions besides other areas will visit Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and offer Fateha and place floral wreaths at the grave of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto and others.

PPP Larkana District has arranged a function to celebrate the birth anniversary, at Auditorium of Pakistan Arts Council Larkana, on Sunday; at 11.00 a.m.