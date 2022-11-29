UrduPoint.com

PPP Celebrating 55th Foundation Day Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PPP celebrating 55th foundation day anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The 55th foundation day anniversary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is being celebrated with enthusiasm and political spirit in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, a major ceremony in this connection would be organized in the Hujra of the district president, Malik Tamash Khan at 2 PM while another similar function is scheduled on the same time under the auspices of City chapter of the party in the Hujra of Pir Mohammad at Nauthia.

Similar functions are also scheduled at Charsadda, Nowshera and Mohmand by Akbar Ali Khan, Saeedullah Khan and Malik Israel Khan respectively.

In his message issued here on Tuesday on the eve of the 55th foundation day anniversary, former provincial president, Engineer Mohammad Hamayun Khan paid tributes to the struggle of the founders of the party for the welfare of the drown-trodden classes of the society.

He said that the leadership and followers of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founding chairman of PPP, stick to the principles of ideological politics. He said that a strong Pakistan was the dream of the martyred leadership and also the manifesto of the party.

President, PPP Peshawar Division, Liaquat Shabab has also paid tributes to the founding chairman, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and expressed resolve to continue the struggle for the accomplishment of the mission set by the leadership of the party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Israel Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Same Charsadda Nowshera All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

2 hours ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

2 hours ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

3 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

3 hours ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.