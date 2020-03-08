UrduPoint.com
PPP Cell Ready To Jointly Work With SCCI: Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

SIALKOT, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :-:Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning and Development, Dr. Salman Shah, appreciating the role of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the economic development said that Public Private Partnership (PPP) Cell would anticipate working jointly with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the Infrastructural Development and other projects that were delayed due to non-availability of funds.

He further added that the PPP Cell had been developed to encourage the investment of Private Sectors into the projects, which would secure the interest of the investor and the general public.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik while addressing the business Community during the orientation session appreciated the PPP Cell, for providing opportunities to private investors to invest in the projects that were much needed and would bring Infrastructural development, connectivity, and economic activities within that city.

President SCCI, further said that the scope of initiatives under Public Private Partnership Cell, Government of Punjab, should also be extended to the development of the Industry of Pakistan. He also mentioned that there was immense potential in the export-oriented sectors of Pakistan and they also could comply with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Malik, further mentioned that PPP Cell was striving to bring National and International investment in the projects, including Health, education, Housing and Urban Development, Transport, Tourism & Recreation, Industries, food and Agricultural.

