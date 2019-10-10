PPP central leader Taj Haider house looted for third time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) PPP senior leader Taj Haider house has been robbed for the third time.PPP senior leader said when he returned from party meeting he found the lock of his house broken and the luggage was lying scattered in therein.

He stated the previous two dacoities in his house also took place on 9th of the respective month and this third robbery has also occurred on 9th of this month.The case has been registered in Gazri police station on the report of Taj Haider but no arrest has been made so far.Police said the accused had taken away any valuable article from house of Taj Haider.