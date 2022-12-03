PPP Central Punjab congratulates Senator Waqar Mehdi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab on Saturday congratulated Senator Waqar Mehdi on being elected unopposed as senator.

In a joint statement issued here on Saturday, PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed said it was result of the vision of the party leadership that Mehdi had been elected unopposed.

PPP Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema said the party workers were happy on the success of a party senator.

Deputy General Secretary Samina Pagganwala said that induction of Mehdi in the Senatewould raise the honour of the upper house.