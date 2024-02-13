PPP Central Punjab Hails Bilawal's Decision For Political Stability
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 09:06 PM
Rana Farooq Saeed, Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, lauded Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for winning the nation's hearts with the party's decision, emphasizing that it will lay the groundwork for political stability
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Rana Farooq Saeed, Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, lauded Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for winning the nation's hearts with the party's decision, emphasizing that it will lay the groundwork for political stability.
Speaking in response to Bilawal's press conference here on Tuesday, Saeed underscored the party's prioritization of national stability over ministerial positions and condemned PTI's undemocratic conduct. He stressed the importance of adhering to constitutional commitments in elections and expressed confidence in Asif Ali Zardari's presidency for fostering political and economic stability in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses
HDA's employees demand payment of salaries
Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day
Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD
ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about ..
Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nag ..
HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues
Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships
Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze
PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of supporting PML-N without joinin ..
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HDA's employees demand payment of salaries4 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day4 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nagri2 minutes ago
-
HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues3 minutes ago
-
Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships3 minutes ago
-
PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of supporting PML-N without joining federal cabinet3 minutes ago
-
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive35 minutes ago
-
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college35 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program"39 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar39 minutes ago
-
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months39 minutes ago
-
SFA to work on self-assessment program39 minutes ago