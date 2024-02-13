(@FahadShabbir)

Rana Farooq Saeed, Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, lauded Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for winning the nation's hearts with the party's decision, emphasizing that it will lay the groundwork for political stability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Rana Farooq Saeed, Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, lauded Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for winning the nation's hearts with the party's decision, emphasizing that it will lay the groundwork for political stability.

Speaking in response to Bilawal's press conference here on Tuesday, Saeed underscored the party's prioritization of national stability over ministerial positions and condemned PTI's undemocratic conduct. He stressed the importance of adhering to constitutional commitments in elections and expressed confidence in Asif Ali Zardari's presidency for fostering political and economic stability in Pakistan.