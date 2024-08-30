- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party officials
PPP Central Punjab Leadership Stresses Consensus In Selection Of New Party Officials
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf emphasized the importance of consensus and consideration of party interests in the selection of new party officials
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf emphasized the importance of consensus and consideration of party interests in the selection of new party officials.
He made these remarks during a meeting focused on the reorganization of the PPP's Faisalabad Division and district chapters. The meeting, which was conducted via video link from the PPP Secretariat in Lahore on Friday, was presided over by PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza.
In his address, General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza underscored the need for party unity and collaboration. He stressed that candidates proposed for new party positions should be capable of working harmoniously towards the party's goals.
He also highlighted the importance of involving youth in the party's new organizational structure, calling for committed young individuals to be given key roles.
Participants from the Jhang, Chiniot, and Toba Tek Singh districts presented proposals and highlighted ongoing organizational activities. The meeting concluded with Hasan Murtaza outlining ten new rules and regulations for the reorganization process.
The meeting saw the participation of Senior Vice President PPP Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed, Syed Inayat Ali Shah, Neelam Jabbar, Haji Ishaq, Raif Shah Jahan Kharl, Chaudhry Ijaz, Advocate Aamir Sial, and Syed Ali Raza Zaidi.
Recent Stories
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres wa ..
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation ..
The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pa ..
PPP highlights free, affordable pediatric heart surgeries in Pakistan
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirms commitment to quality, ..
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation
C&W dept executes 484 tenders using e-Procurement System
Anti-encroachment operation held
Man killed over enmity
FESCO to replace old electricity transmission system in eight bazaars
Sports included in Governor's initiative
More Stories From Pakistan
-
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres water: Mohsin10 seconds ago
-
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan11 seconds ago
-
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation against Kacha area b ..37 minutes ago
-
The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pakistani pilgrims goi ..51 minutes ago
-
PPP highlights free, affordable pediatric heart surgeries in Pakistan16 seconds ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirms commitment to quality, transparency in hosp ..1 hour ago
-
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation1 hour ago
-
C&W dept executes 484 tenders using e-Procurement System1 hour ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation held1 hour ago
-
Man killed over enmity1 hour ago
-
FESCO to replace old electricity transmission system in eight bazaars1 hour ago
-
Sports included in Governor's initiative1 hour ago