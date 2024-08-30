PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party officials

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf emphasized the importance of consensus and consideration of party interests in the selection of new party officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf emphasized the importance of consensus and consideration of party interests in the selection of new party officials.

He made these remarks during a meeting focused on the reorganization of the PPP's Faisalabad Division and district chapters. The meeting, which was conducted via video link from the PPP Secretariat in Lahore on Friday, was presided over by PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza.

In his address, General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza underscored the need for party unity and collaboration. He stressed that candidates proposed for new party positions should be capable of working harmoniously towards the party's goals.

He also highlighted the importance of involving youth in the party's new organizational structure, calling for committed young individuals to be given key roles.

Participants from the Jhang, Chiniot, and Toba Tek Singh districts presented proposals and highlighted ongoing organizational activities. The meeting concluded with Hasan Murtaza outlining ten new rules and regulations for the reorganization process.

The meeting saw the participation of Senior Vice President PPP Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed, Syed Inayat Ali Shah, Neelam Jabbar, Haji Ishaq, Raif Shah Jahan Kharl, Chaudhry Ijaz, Advocate Aamir Sial, and Syed Ali Raza Zaidi.