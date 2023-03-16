UrduPoint.com

PPP Central Punjab Submits 285 Nomination Papers On 202 Seats Of PA Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PPP Central Punjab submits 285 nomination papers on 202 seats of PA elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab submitted nomination papers of 285 candidates for 202 seats of the Punjab Assembly elections in various offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the PPP sources on Thursday, Afraz Naqvi , Rana Faqir, Sajjad Nazir, Zafar Alisha, Akram Rana, Sufyan Khalid Gharki, Farooq Ashraf, Zulfikar Hayat, Naeem Dastgir, Rai Imtiaz, Imran Noel, Raza Abbas, Muqoob Toloo, Shaheem Safdar, Arshad Khan, Asif Khokhar, Zubair Hamza, Rukhsana Baunyad, Dr Jahanzeb, Rai Ahmad Hasan, Ali Hasnain, Ghulam Mujtaba.

Malik Hashim, Tanveer Mohal, Khalid Nawaz Bob and Chaudhry Iftikhar submitted their nomination papers from different districts.

About 42 candidates had submitted their nomination papers from Lahore, 40 from Rawalpindi, 20 from Sialkot,30 from Faisalabad,15 each from Sheikhupura and Kasur,11 from Attock, 10 from Chakwal, 21 from Gujranwala, four from Mandi Bahauddin, 10 from Sargodha and four candidates had submitted their papers fromMianwali.

