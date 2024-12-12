PPP Central Punjab To Attend Benazir Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 07:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) On the 17th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab has made special arrangements to honour her legacy.
A convoy of party leaders and workers will travel from Lahore to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Sindh, via a special train.
PPP Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Thursday announced formation of a 35-member Strategic Management Committee to oversee the arrangements. The committee will be convened by PPP Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema.
According to party sources, the committee's Primary responsibility will be to ensure a seamless and coordinated journey for all participants.
