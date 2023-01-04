UrduPoint.com

PPP Central Punjab To Cut 100 Pound Cake On ZAB's Birth Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab will organize a ceremony to celebrate the 95th birth anniversary of party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto late on Thursday, January 5

According to PPP spokesperson, a 100 pound cake would be cut in this regard here at the PPP Central Punjab Secretariat.

PPP Punjab leadership including Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed, ShehzadSaeed Cheema, Faisal Mir and others will participate in the ceremony.

