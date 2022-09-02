UrduPoint.com

PPP Chairman And Co-Chairman Issued Directives To Ensure Facilities To Flood Victims: Sharjeel Memon

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 09:03 PM

PPP Chairman and Co-Chairman issued directives to ensure facilities to flood victims: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had issued clear instructions to ensure all possible necessary facilities to the flood affected people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had issued clear instructions to ensure all possible necessary facilities to the flood affected people. In this regard, no negligence in rescue and relief works would be tolerated, informed the minister in his statement issued here on Friday.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh, all provincial cabinet members including ministers, advisers, special assistants and MPs, MNAs are present in the field and have been engaged in providing maximum relief to affected people by mobilizing district administrations and available machinery.

The provincial minister informed that affected people were being accommodated in relief camps established in schools and tent cities where they were getting quality food twice in a day with medical facilities. Besides, fumigation campaign is also being carried out in flood affected areas as well, he informed.

He said that under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rs 25000/- as financial support was being given to each affected family adding that 91630 ration bags had also been provided so far to affected people in province.

Besides, order has been issued to Utility Stores and private vendors for supply of hundreds of thousands more ration bags, he told.

Apart from this, the minister informed that 119972 tents, 503345 mosquito nets and 76810 plastic tarpaulins have also been provided to the affected people.

He further informed that due to rains and flood, 522 people had been died and 21885 people had been injured while deaths of 101901 animals have also been reported from rain hit areas of the province.

The minister informed that 1455251 houses had been affected and10539130 people have been displaced as a result of submerging of their homes with rainwater.

He informed that standing crops on 3173383 acres had been destroyed while 670602 people had been shifted to relief camps. The Sindh government will not take sigh of relief until affected people would completely be rehabilitated, he vowed.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Information Minister Flood Died Family All From Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Climate Activists Invade UK Parliament to Demand S ..

Climate Activists Invade UK Parliament to Demand Say as Tory Leadership Vote Clo ..

2 minutes ago
 PHA arranges plantation activity in Jilani Park

PHA arranges plantation activity in Jilani Park

2 minutes ago
 Work underway to rehabilitate Bahrain-Kalam-Atror ..

Work underway to rehabilitate Bahrain-Kalam-Atror Road: Ameer Muqam

2 minutes ago
 Williams looks to extend US Open farewell, Wu eyes ..

Williams looks to extend US Open farewell, Wu eyes upset

2 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review restoration works of power ..

Meeting held to review restoration works of power in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Baerbock's Words About Support for Ukraine Misunde ..

Baerbock's Words About Support for Ukraine Misunderstood - Foreign Ministry's Sp ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.