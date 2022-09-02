PPP Chairman and Co-Chairman issued directives to ensure facilities to flood victims: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had issued clear instructions to ensure all possible necessary facilities to the flood affected people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had issued clear instructions to ensure all possible necessary facilities to the flood affected people. In this regard, no negligence in rescue and relief works would be tolerated, informed the minister in his statement issued here on Friday.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh, all provincial cabinet members including ministers, advisers, special assistants and MPs, MNAs are present in the field and have been engaged in providing maximum relief to affected people by mobilizing district administrations and available machinery.

The provincial minister informed that affected people were being accommodated in relief camps established in schools and tent cities where they were getting quality food twice in a day with medical facilities. Besides, fumigation campaign is also being carried out in flood affected areas as well, he informed.

He said that under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rs 25000/- as financial support was being given to each affected family adding that 91630 ration bags had also been provided so far to affected people in province.

Besides, order has been issued to Utility Stores and private vendors for supply of hundreds of thousands more ration bags, he told.

Apart from this, the minister informed that 119972 tents, 503345 mosquito nets and 76810 plastic tarpaulins have also been provided to the affected people.

He further informed that due to rains and flood, 522 people had been died and 21885 people had been injured while deaths of 101901 animals have also been reported from rain hit areas of the province.

The minister informed that 1455251 houses had been affected and10539130 people have been displaced as a result of submerging of their homes with rainwater.

He informed that standing crops on 3173383 acres had been destroyed while 670602 people had been shifted to relief camps. The Sindh government will not take sigh of relief until affected people would completely be rehabilitated, he vowed.