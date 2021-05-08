PPP Chairman appoints Chief Organizer PPP Central Punjab

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as Chief Organizer PPP Central Punjab with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as Chief Organizer PPP Central Punjab with immediate effect.

It was revealed by the statement issued here on Saturday.

A notification in this regard was also issued from Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.