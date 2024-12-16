Open Menu

PPP Chairman Condemns Attacks On Polio Workers In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 11:51 PM

PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned attacks targeting polio workers busy in the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned attacks targeting polio workers busy in the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed his profound sorrow over the martyrdom of a polio worker and policeman, providing security to the polio team, in separate attacks in the Kala Khel Masti Khan area of Bannu district and in Karak district.

He paid tribute to the martyrs for their sacrifice and extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to their grieving families.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for a detailed report on these attacks from the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi. Stressing the vital importance of ensuring the safety of polio workers, he urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to implement stringent security measures to protect polio teams and ensure the successful continuation of the anti-polio campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Martyrs Shaheed Polio Karak Faisal Karim Kundi From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 ..

UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report

7 minutes ago
 PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in ..

PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP

51 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

53 seconds ago
 Football: South African Premiership result

Football: South African Premiership result

2 minutes ago
 Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: ..

Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
 Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Musha ..

Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Mushaal

2 minutes ago
Govt's reforms program puts positive impact on nat ..

Govt's reforms program puts positive impact on national economy: Federal Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin says troops have upper hand in Ukraine

Putin says troops have upper hand in Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves ..

Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees

35 minutes ago
 Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new go ..

Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Ra ..

35 minutes ago
 Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahm ..

Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad

35 minutes ago
 Power theft pervasive issue across country: Expert ..

Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan