PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned attacks targeting polio workers busy in the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed his profound sorrow over the martyrdom of a polio worker and policeman, providing security to the polio team, in separate attacks in the Kala Khel Masti Khan area of Bannu district and in Karak district.

He paid tribute to the martyrs for their sacrifice and extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to their grieving families.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for a detailed report on these attacks from the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi. Stressing the vital importance of ensuring the safety of polio workers, he urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to implement stringent security measures to protect polio teams and ensure the successful continuation of the anti-polio campaign.