PPP Chairman Condemns Parachinar Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:59 PM

PPP chairman condemns Parachinar blast

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday strongly condemned bomb blast in Tori Bazar in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday strongly condemned bomb blast in Tori Bazar in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a message issued here, he directed party workers in Parachinar to reach hospital to help injured.

Bilawal called for implementation of national action plan in letter and spirit and strict exemplary punishment to terrorists.

The PPP chairman prayed for early recovery of injured persons.

More Stories From Pakistan

