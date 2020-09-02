UrduPoint.com
PPP Chairman Condoles Death Of Former Governor Of Gilgit-Baltistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:40 PM

PPP Chairman condoles death of former Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condoled the death of a PPP leader and former Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, Pir Karam Ali Shah.

The PPP Chairman offered condolence over telephone while talking to Pir Jalal Shah, son of late Governor Pir Karam Ali Shah, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tributes to late Pir Karam Ali Shah and eulogized his services for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Party.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss equanimity.

