PPP Chairman Condoles Death Of Lala Khushi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

PPP Chairman condoles death of Lala Khushi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior party worker Lala Khushi Muhammad.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said late Khushi Muhammad's services to the party would always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for bereaved family members.

