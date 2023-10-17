PPP Chairman condoles with Waqas Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of father-in-law of Central General Secretary Punjab Peoples Student Federation (PSF) Waqas Ahmed Abbasi.

In a condolence message issued here by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto condoled with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to grieved family members to bear the irreparable loss.