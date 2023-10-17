Open Menu

PPP Chairman Condoles With Waqas Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 12:40 PM

PPP Chairman condoles with Waqas Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of father-in-law of Central General Secretary Punjab Peoples Student Federation (PSF) Waqas Ahmed Abbasi.

In a condolence message issued here by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto condoled with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to grieved family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Punjab Student Pakistan Peoples Party Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

14 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

13 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

13 hours ago
Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

13 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

13 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

13 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

13 hours ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan