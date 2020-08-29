UrduPoint.com
PPP Chairman Directs Sindh Ministers To Drain Out Rainwater From Every City In Sindh Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:22 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed Sindh Ministers to stay out on the streets till the last drop of rain water is drained away from every city, town and village of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed Sindh Ministers to stay out on the streets till the last drop of rain water is drained away from every city, town and village of the province.

Speaking to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Minister Local Government, Nasir Hussain Shah and Minister Public Health Engineering, Mir Shabir Ali Bijarani over telephone, the PPP Chairman appreciated Sindh cabinet members for working on the ground through with coordination, said the statement released here on Saturday.

Minister for Local Government, Nasir Shah apprised the party chairman about areas so far cleared from rain water in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, adding that drainage operations are in full swing everywhere in the province.

Minister for Public Health Engineering updated the PPP chairman that due to an overflowing irrigation system, the drainage was slow in different parts of the province.

However, all the resources available with the public health engineering department have been geared up to drain away rain water besides protecting irrigation canals from developing breaches.

Bilawal asked the chief minister and his cabinet ministers to conduct damage assessment so that timely rehabilitation could be carried out.

Chairman PPP also expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of human lives in Sindh and all over the country and asked the Federal and provincial governments to announce adequate compensations for the victims who lost their nearand dear ones, and for those who lost their livelihoods during the worst monsoon rains witnessed in decades.

