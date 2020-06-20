PPP Chairman emphasizes importance of unity during COVID-19 pandemic

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari here on Saturday highlighted importance of unity at every level to handle COVID-19 pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari here on Saturday highlighted importance of unity at every level to handle COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, the PPP chief flanked by Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho and other party leaders, he said people across the country needed to be supported and facilitated to brave the ailment and its repercussions.

Expressing his party support for the18th amendment in the constitution, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari agreed that it needed to be implemented in the true spirit and powers ought to be devolved to union levels.

PPP Chairman also expressed his concern about possible takeover of three teaching hospitals in Karachi by the Federal government mentioning that this would affect the specialized training programs for doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel belonging to Sindh.

He also responded to queries raised by the journalists and commented about the recently announced federal budget.