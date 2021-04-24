UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Chairman Expresses Concerns Over Spread Of COVID-19 In Country

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

PPP Chairman expresses concerns over spread of COVID-19 in country

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed concern over the spread of COVID-19 in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed concern over the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PPP Chairman expressed his condolences to the families of those killed by the coronavirus across the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party stood by health workers across the country in this difficult time as the third wave of coronavirus sweeps the country, adding that mass vaccination is the only way to avoid the economic problems caused by the coronavirus.

He said that the third wave of COVID-19 was caused by the British variant which has spread through the country.

PPP Chairman said that the world was seeing the light at the end of the pandemic by mass vaccinating its citizens against the virus.

He pledged that Sindh government despite its limited resources and powers would spare no effort to save the people of the province from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari World Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vaccination drive continues in Tharparkar district ..

4 minutes ago

NASA, SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space statio ..

4 minutes ago

Pinot scratches from Giro as back problems persist ..

4 minutes ago

Envoy urges Canadian govt to reconsider suspension ..

4 minutes ago

Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered ..

4 minutes ago

Russia aims to send first crew to its own space st ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.