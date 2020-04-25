Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sense of grief over the death of Dr Mohammad Javed who laid down his life fighting against coronavirus in Peshawar's Hayatabad Medical Complex

The PPP chairman expressed solidarity with the family of the late Dr Mohammad Javed and condoled with them on the loss.

He saluted the doctors and paramedical staff battling round the clock to treat victims of the deadly virus.

It is pertinent to mention here that combating COVID-19, Dr Mohammad Javed himself got infected and was on ventilator for a week before his death.