PPP Chairman extends congratulation to US President-elect Joe Biden, Vice-President-elect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on winning the Presidential elections of the United States.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman hoped that the Presidential elections in the world's oldest democracy would bring good news of strengthening the democratic aspirations of the people around the whole world.

"We stand by the democratic rights of all the people on earth and their prerogative to elect their governments through a free and fair exercise of their right of franchise without any cohesion," he added.