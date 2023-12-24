PPP Chairman felicitates Christian community on Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world as they celebrate Christmas on Monday.

According to a message on the eve of Christmas, Bilawal said: "On Christmas, I extend my warmest wishes to the Christian community.

May the festivities bring joy, and may the new year ahead be filled with prosperity and harmony." He lauded the role of Pakistani Christians played in all fields, especially education and health and said the nation was proud of their participation in the country’s development.

The PPP Chairman underscored his party's consistent advocacy for the rights of the downtrodden and marginalized, affirming the party's commitment to treating non-Muslims, including Christians of the state, as equal citizens.

He said that PPP is committed to protecting the rights as well as welfare and prosperity of all minorities and downtrodden classes including the Christian community of the country. "I am sure that the first and only choice of all the minorities of the country including the Christian community as well as the conscious Pakistanis in the February 8 polls will be 'Arrow' to transform Pakistan into a more harmonious, tolerant and progressive society.