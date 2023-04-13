PPP Chairman forms committee for political dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday constituted a three-member committee to engage allies in the coalition government to evolve a consensus on dialogue with political parties.

According to a notification issued by the party secretariat, the committee members included PPP's senior leader Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira.