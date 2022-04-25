UrduPoint.com

PPP Chairman Praises CEC For Withstanding Pressure Of Former Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 08:02 PM

PPP Chairman praises CEC for withstanding pressure of former govt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has praised the Chief Election Commissioner for withstanding the pressure of the former government and improving the standing of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a press statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House here on Monday, PPP Chairman said that we support all institutions in their effort to transition from controversial to constitutional rolls. "Imran Khan's politics now is to target all institutions with his 'Mujay Ku Nahi Bachaya' campaign. His politics is now based on lies and propaganda," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the people know the only reason Imran Khan is targeting the Election Commission of Pakistan is CEC, his own party chose, has refused to turn the ECP into Imran Khan's tiger force. He has stood with his institution & the constitution, if this continues we have hopes of seeing an empowered ECP in the future. PPP Chairman said that Imran Khan's protest call at ECP is a blatant pressure tactic to further bully, blackmail, and pressure the institution into not releasing damning foreign funding decisions. "All such efforts will fail. The truth will prevail, Inshallah," he added.

