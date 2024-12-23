PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the students and youth of Pakistan to support him to secure their digital rights and tackle the threats of climate change

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the students and youth of Pakistan to support him to secure their digital rights and tackle the threats of climate change.

Addressing a convocation at the University of Sindh in Jamshoro district on Monday, Bilawal congratulated the students on receiving their academic degrees after completing the chapter of acquiring higher education in their lives.

He was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers and the PPP's local leaders.

He inaugurated a 2.5 Megawatt solar project at the SU and planted a sapling as well.

He described climate change and digital rights as the most pressing issues of the present times. "Climate change was not as much a threat for our elder generations as it is for the coming generations," he cautioned.

"It might surprise you to know that the largest collection of snow and ice anywhere on the planet after Antarctica and the Arctic is present in the Himalayas," he said.

The PPP's Chairman told the students that they might have heard about the looming perils which would entail due to the ice melt in Antarctica and the Arctic. "Think about the impact on the future generations if the same ice melt happens in the Himalayas," he added.

Bilawal reiterated that the abnormally faster melting of the glaciers would accompany several years of historic floods which would be followed by a long period of droughts. He contended that neither Pakistan nor the world was prepared to deal with those looming threats.

He asked the youth to prepare themselves for efforts on a war footing basis to cope with the harmful effects of climate change.

"The preparations should be made from Gilgit Baltistan to the Indus Basin in Pakistan," he suggested.

The PPP's leader explained to the youth what the country's Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) meant.

"Now the problem is that those who prepare the PSDP and the ADP (Annual Development Plan) are 60 years to 70 years old persons," he underlined, saying that the vision of such people is limited to the next 5 to 10 years instead of planning for the future generations.

"Honestly, they are not thinking. They just want to pass the next budget and accordingly, they make projects on the papers," he lamented.

Bilawal believed that the young generation instead of the elderly people should instead lead the exercise of preparing the PSDP as they had the potential to envision the future and to break free from the past.

He emphasized the need to conceive and implement a new PSDP which was made keeping in view climate change and the consequences for humanity and the policy measures which were needed to mitigate the threats. He said the problem of load shedding of electricity and the generation of expensive power still existed in the country.

He said Sindh was blessed with the potential to produce clean energy from solar and wind in addition to cheaper coal energy which could be supplied to the whole country at affordable rates.

The PPP's chairman apprised the youth that the environment had been added as a fundamental right of the citizens through the 26th constitutional amendment.