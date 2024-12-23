PPP' Chairman Seeks Youth Support To Confront Climate Change, Secure Digital Rights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 09:58 PM
Talking about the ever-growing importance of the landscape of the internet in its entirety, Bilawal said that the platform was now equally as significant as the river, sea, roads, railways, airports, ports and industrial infrastructure used to be in the past.
He believed that affordable and equitable access to the internet should be a fundamental right but at the same time, there should be strict protocols against misinformation and for safety and mental health.
Bilawal said history testified that whenever a nation, a group or a crowd received their rights, they did so through struggle. "And the foremost role is played by the youth and the students," he underlined.
He also attributed the political achievements of his grandfather, former Prime Minister and PPP's founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and mother former Prime Minister and PPP's Chairperson Benazir Bhutto to the political activism of the then youth."
"I think we should struggle together for the enactment of a digital bill of rights," he proposed.
