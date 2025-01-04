PPP Chairman strongly condemns firing on convoy in Kurram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned an incident of firing on a convoy of vehicles in Lower Kurram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

He prayed for the recovery of Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and officials, who were injured in the firing.

He said that it is the responsibility of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to maintain law and order in the entire province including Kurrum Agency.

Bilawal said that the establishment of law and order in Kurram agency should be ensured at all costs, and no excuse is acceptable.

He said that the entire nation is united against the evil elements, and determined to end extremism and terrorism.