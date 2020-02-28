UrduPoint.com
PPP Chairman To Address Met The Press On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:26 PM

PPP chairman to address Met the Press on Monday

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will return to Lahore on Sunday after a few days' break

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will return to Lahore on Sunday after a few days' break.The PPP chairman will address Lahore Press Club's program Met the Press' on Monday, said Parliamentary leader of Pakistan People's Party in Punjab Assembly and provincial information secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza.

During the visit, Bilawal Bhutto will meet party's central Punjab's divisional, district and city information secretaries, and social media activists in Lahore on Tuesday 3rd March, and will address the gathering.The PPP chairman will also meet civil society of Lahore, said Hassan Murtaza.He is also expected to visit Sahiwal Division, Bilawal had traveled from Lahore to Karachi and Islamabad a few days ago; he had decided to increase activities in Central Punjab, including Lahore.

