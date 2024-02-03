Open Menu

PPP Chairman To Address Public Meeting In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:59 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public meeting in Hyderabad on February 4

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public meeting in Hyderabad on February 4.

A spokesman of PPP Hyderabad chapter informed here on Saturday that the event would take place at a ground in Hussainabad area.

He expressed hope that the public meeting would prove to be the largest and historic one.

The spokesman said all the 9 candidates of the PPP contesting on the 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 of the Sindh Assembly in addition to other leaders of the party would be present on the occasion.

According to him, the security measures for the public meeting had been worked out in coordination with the district administration and the police.

