PPP chairman to participate in foundation day rally: Jogezai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Information Secretary Sardar Sirbuland Khan Jogezai Tuesday said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the central leadership will participate in the People's Party's foundation day rally in Quetta on November 30.

Addressing a press conference flanked by PPP leaders here, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce the election campaign at Ayub Stadium.

Jogezai said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave the 1973 constitution and nuclear program during the tenure of PPP while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto empowered women.

Former president Zardari gave rights to the provinces in the form of the 18th amendment during his regime, he maintained.

He said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also meet with various delegations during his three-day visit to Quetta.

