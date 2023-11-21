Open Menu

PPP Chairman To Participate In Foundation Day Rally: Jogezai

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 11:08 PM

PPP chairman to participate in foundation day rally: Jogezai

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Information Secretary Sardar Sirbuland Khan Jogezai Tuesday said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the central leadership will participate in the People's Party's foundation day rally in Quetta on November 30

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Information Secretary Sardar Sirbuland Khan Jogezai Tuesday said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the central leadership will participate in the People's Party's foundation day rally in Quetta on November 30.

Addressing a press conference flanked by PPP leaders here, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce the election campaign at Ayub Stadium.

Jogezai said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave the 1973 constitution and nuclear program during the tenure of PPP while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto empowered women.

Former president Zardari gave rights to the provinces in the form of the 18th amendment during his regime, he maintained.

He said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also meet with various delegations during his three-day visit to Quetta.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Quetta Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Nuclear Visit November Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for N ..

American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for NUST scholarships

4 minutes ago
 Palestinian question’s just settlement must for ..

Palestinian question’s just settlement must for durable peace in Middle East: ..

5 minutes ago
 Transparent distribution of subsidized wheat, flou ..

Transparent distribution of subsidized wheat, flour to be ensured through digiti ..

5 minutes ago
 SJC issues written order regarding dismissal of co ..

SJC issues written order regarding dismissal of complaint against Justice Tariq ..

5 minutes ago
 Court grants bail of two accused in M6 Motorway co ..

Court grants bail of two accused in M6 Motorway corruption scam

12 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan reaches Khuzdar on two-day vi ..

Governor Balochistan reaches Khuzdar on two-day visit

12 minutes ago
SC grants one-week time to Pervaiz Musharraf's law ..

SC grants one-week time to Pervaiz Musharraf's lawyer to take instructions

12 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks arguments on ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks arguments on Nawaz's appeals in NAB referen ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan to provide all-out facilities to Saudi in ..

Pakistan to provide all-out facilities to Saudi investors: Caretaker Minister fo ..

17 minutes ago
 Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwarul H ..

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwarul Haq approves Rs15 billion for c ..

17 minutes ago
 No compromise made on standard of constant develop ..

No compromise made on standard of constant development projects: Provincial Secr ..

17 minutes ago
 Campaign against illegal profiteering, over 4k sho ..

Campaign against illegal profiteering, over 4k shops fined Rs 16.1 million

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan