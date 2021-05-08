PPP chief appoints Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chief organizer Punjab

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as Chief Organizer PPP Central Punjab with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as Chief Organizer PPP Central Punjab with immediate effect.

A notification in this regard was issued from Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here on Saturday.