PPP Chief Appoints Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Chief Organizer Punjab
Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as Chief Organizer PPP Central Punjab with immediate effect.
A notification in this regard was issued from Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here on Saturday.