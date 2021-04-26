UrduPoint.com
PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condoles With Nargis Malik

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari on Monday condoled the death of father of Nagis Faiz Malik.

In their separate condolence messages to Nargis Malik, they expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of her father.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to Nargis Malik and other members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

