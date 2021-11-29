PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over death of veteran journalist Ziauddin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran journalist and columnist Muhammad Ziauddin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran journalist and columnist Muhammad Ziauddin.

In a condolence message issued here by the party secretariat, he said after the death of Ziauddin, an era of impartial and responsible journalists was ended in the country.

Bilawal Bhutto said that late Ziauddin always spoke about the rights of people through his pen and advocated for democracy in the country.

The chairman said the vacuum created by the death of a brave journalist could not be filled and the services rendered for the journalism by the late Ziauddin were unforgettable.

Bilawal Bhutto prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.